A. Lukashenko sets task to Minister of Agriculture and Food to sow winter crops within a week

The task to sow winter crops within a week was set to the agrarians by the President. The Head of State listened to the report of the relevant minister about the situation in agriculture in connection with the adverse weather conditions.

Among the main discussed issues is not only the delayed sowing of winter crops, but also the slowing of rates in harvesting potatoes, as well as sugar beet and corn for silage in some areas. As a result of the report, Alexander Lukashenko gave a number of instructions, in particular, to the Government. The minister together with governors has to intensify agricultural work and sow winter crops until late evening or even at night, if possible. Also, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture Ivan Krupko and the Government were instructed to organize a meeting with the Head of State in a week, with a report on the specific results of the work done.