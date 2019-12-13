А. Lukashenko threatenes to remove governors from their posts

This week our President held a briefing on agricultural works in the country. He even threatened to remove governors from office. The reason is that on Tuesday, when Alexander Lukashenko flew up to Lida, he did not see a single combine harvester in the field to harvest corn or a single tractor to plow.

We have calmed down. And we don’tthink how much work there willbe in spring! We won't have time, stressed the head of state. That is why we have to raise the plough land and harvest the corn! Immediately. From morning till night. We must not wait for the corn to dry out. This is intolerable! Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

It really is too early to relax. The world food prices are rising, and there is no end in sight. What's more, politicians continue the line that leads to an even greater crisis. Supply chains are breaking down, electricity, gas and fuel prices are going up. And the plowed field becomes a matter of strategic security. This year we are going to increase exports. And despite the sanctions, the forecasts are optimistic.