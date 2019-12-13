3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
А. Lukashenko threatenes to remove governors from their posts
This week our President held a briefing on agricultural works in the country. He even threatened to remove governors from office. The reason is that on Tuesday, when Alexander Lukashenko flew up to Lida, he did not see a single combine harvester in the field to harvest corn or a single tractor to plow.
We have calmed down. And we don’tthink how much work there willbe in spring! We won't have time, stressed the head of state. That is why we have to raise the plough land and harvest the corn! Immediately. From morning till night. We must not wait for the corn to dry out. This is intolerable!
It really is too early to relax. The world food prices are rising, and there is no end in sight. What's more, politicians continue the line that leads to an even greater crisis. Supply chains are breaking down, electricity, gas and fuel prices are going up. And the plowed field becomes a matter of strategic security. This year we are going to increase exports. And despite the sanctions, the forecasts are optimistic.
According to the results of 8 months, we have supplied the foreign market with foodstuffs worth more than 4 billion dollars. Thus, the growth is almost 11% compared to the same period last year. According to the program, the forecast for 2022 is more than 6 billion dollars. The increase in supplies is observed in almost all regions of the world.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All