А. Lukashenko urges not to rest on laurels, but think ahead about further development of domestic industrial cluster

Social guarantees are certainly good, but the state needs money to pay for them, in addition to pension contributions. And this is where the domestic industrial cluster is crucial. Amidst the pandemic and Western sanctions, our enterprises performed quite well, the surplus reached $1 billion 300 million. However, the President urged not to rest on our laurels (video).

