А. Lukashenko: The results of enterprises depend not on the form of ownership but on order and discipline

The President estimated the effect of innovations in farming. The working Saturday of the head of state was spent in Orsha District. It was already the third region on the President's itinerary this week.



In Grodno they discussed the fight against coronavirus, in Gomel they discussed the prospects of new cardboard production, and today, the scientists' achievements in the agricultural sector were discussed.



In 2015, the backward farm "Ustje" was given under the patronage of the National Academy of Sciences. Today, there is an innovative dairy complex here. A new breed of cows for Belarusian cattle breeding, red Danish cow, was brought here. One of them can get up to 12 thousand kilograms of milk a year. The farm is to become a breeding farm. Thanks to the scientists, the farm got on its feet and today earns money and has good results.



