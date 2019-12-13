3.39 RUB
A. Lukashenko receives report of Minister of Agriculture and Food
The President of Belarus received a detailed report of the profile Minister on the situation in agriculture influenced by unfavorable weather conditions. The main problematic issues discussed were the protracted sowing of winter crops.
The rate of harvesting potatoes, sugar beets in some areas, as well as corn for silage slowed down. Following the results of the report, Alexander Lukashenko gave a number of instructions. The Government, the Minister of Agriculture, together with the local authorities need to intensify agricultural work. The task is to sow winter crops within a week! Also, the Minister of Agriculture and the Government were instructed to report on the concrete results of the work done to the Head of State in a week.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People's Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
