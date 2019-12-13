A. Subbotin: Major part of agricultural work must be completed by November 7

The major agricultural works must be completed by November 7. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Subbotin announced this today. The Government held a conference call with the regional authorities. They thoroughly reviewed the situation in each area. The President ordered to increase the pace of harvesting on Tuesday. Only a few dozen hectares of potatoes remain to be harvested across the country. Special attention is paid to corn. The crop yield has increased this year.



In addition, farmers have already harvested more 2,6 million tons of sugar beets. Vegetables are also actively harvested.



