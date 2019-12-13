3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
A. Subbotin: Major part of agricultural work must be completed by November 7
The major agricultural works must be completed by November 7. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Subbotin announced this today. The Government held a conference call with the regional authorities. They thoroughly reviewed the situation in each area. The President ordered to increase the pace of harvesting on Tuesday. Only a few dozen hectares of potatoes remain to be harvested across the country. Special attention is paid to corn. The crop yield has increased this year.
In addition, farmers have already harvested more 2,6 million tons of sugar beets. Vegetables are also actively harvested.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All