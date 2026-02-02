Trade with African nations remains a key focus in Belarus’s export agenda—a task under the special supervision of President Alexander Lukashenko. But what exactly can we offer African countries? Is the potential for Belarusian exports truly enormous? And is Africa really a lagging region in global development? These questions were explored in the program "ProMoney with Alexander Egorov."

Just as a century ago, African countries are still often viewed merely as resource donors rather than as equal partners.

First and foremost, the world’s need for Africa’s natural resources endures. Historically, it was gold, diamonds, timber, coffee, and cocoa. Interestingly, Africa currently produces roughly 40% of the world’s gold. Later, oil and gas became prominent. For example, Nigeria ranks in the top 10 oil-exporting countries. Countries like Equatorial Guinea, thanks to oil, have GDP per capita comparable to European nations. Additionally, uranium—vital for nuclear energy—has historically been mined extensively across Africa.

In the best years, up to 50% of the world’s uranium was exported from Africa. The French, for instance, built the Trans-Gabonian pipeline—700 km long—and a uranium route over 1,600 km, financed partly by revenues from Gabon’s oil exports. France even borrowed funds from Iran for some of these projects. Meanwhile, the World Bank opposed these initiatives, deeming them economically unviable.

Today, Africa is a major producer of lithium, graphite, cobalt, and other critical minerals essential for aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. The Democratic Republic of Congo supplies approximately 70% of the world’s cobalt. The continent’s future lies in copper, palladium, and rare earth elements.

New infrastructure projects, like the Lobito Corridor—a new route over 1,300 km—are underway to access these resources, supported by US and EU initiatives. Yet, despite these developments, little has fundamentally changed in two centuries.

Africa’s second major resource is its people. The population grows at about 2.5% annually. Once, Africa supplied slaves; now, millions need goods and services, fueling continuous demand. Importers are eager to meet this market—once limited to beads, now filled with TVs and microwaves.

Third, energy remains crucial. Rapid development hinges on reliable electricity—hydropower, solar, and wind projects capable of generating tens of gigawatts and costing billions. However, much of this equipment is imported and financed through loans at high interest rates, creating lucrative opportunities for investors.

Belarus-Africa Collaboration

You might ask: how does Belarus differ from other nations in engaging with Africa? Are we simply aiming to export products? We’re not altruists, of course. But what sets us apart is the President’s principled stance: when supplying equipment—tractors, fire trucks, or manufacturing lines—we focus on after-sales service, training, and establishing local assembly or processing facilities.

Our strategy is win-win: we earn, share benefits, and most importantly, teach them how to fish. We don’t just sell products; we transfer competencies that remain long after the deal is done. We treat African nations as equals—because we are all human beings made from the same blood—and that respect is valued by Africans.

Africa’s Rapid Progress

It’s also important to recognize that many African countries are more successful in their development than some European nations. Skeptical? Let’s look at the facts.

Despite the often-misrepresented data, the truth is that many African nations have made tremendous progress. For example, in Sweden in 1950, child mortality was around 25-30 per thousand births. Today, only about 60 countries have higher rates. Countries like Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, and Mauritius have child mortality rates between 10 and 18 per thousand, lower than many Western countries in the mid-20th century.

We tend to forget that, but the pace of improvement is astonishing. Where European nations took a century, Africa has achieved similar improvements in half that time.

Literacy rates among youth in countries like South Africa, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, and Libya now exceed 90%, surpassing many US regions during the era of segregation in the 1950s. Back then, access to quality education was limited for minorities; today, Africa’s youth are more literate than many American kids during that period.

Life expectancy has also risen dramatically. Globally, it averages about 73 years today—up from 50 in 1952. In Africa, the average is around 65 years in 2025—comparable to the US and Europe in the 1950s. Even Nigeria, with the lowest average lifespan at just over 50, exceeds the US levels of the early 20th century.

When you think of Africa, don’t picture dying children at 35. Imagine people living to the retirement ages Europeans had in the mid-20th century.

Economic growth across Africa has averaged 3.8% annually over the past 30 years—outpacing the global average of 3.1%. Despite political upheavals, revolutions, and government changes that have set some nations back decades, the continent’s trajectory is upward.

The world is no longer divided into healthy and sick, rich and poor. Africa is rising steadily, and though it remains poorer and less developed than Europe today, thirty or forty years ago, we were in their position. If we could develop then, they can too.

Belarus believes in this potential and is ready to assist African nations across all sectors—be it dairy production, medical training, food security, or building modern industries.