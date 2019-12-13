PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Farmers in Belarus start planting potatoes

The country's strategic product is cultivated in all regions. They mostly use high-yield varieties of Belarusian selection. In farms of Grodno Region, for example, special attention is paid to soil preparation. Potatoes are planted in strict compliance with agronomic technologies. The average yield is more than 500 quintals per hectare.

It is important not only to grow, but also to save the harvest. Therefore, vegetable storage facilities are prepared beforehand.

