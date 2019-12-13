PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus farmers harvest 87% of barley areas

The average yield is almost 56 quintals per hectare. Thy have already harvested 42 thousand tons. The leaders are the farms of Grodno Region. Thanks to the high culture of farming and the use of modern agronomic technologies, more than 18 centners per hectare are harvested there. Agrarians plan to start mass harvesting of cereals by the end of the week.

