Agrarians of Minsk Region complete first hay cutting
Thus, one of the agricultural enterprises of Nesvizh District has already cut about 70% of grass in its area. Festulolium, alfalfa, ryegrass are removed from the fields. This must be done quickly so that the green mass did not overripe and retained its nutrients. The works will be completed this week and then the green mass will be sent to hay trenches.
