Agriculture and Food: Belarusian Delegation to Discuss Details of Growth Drivers in Algeria

A large Belarusian delegation led by Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic, is visiting Algeria on September 17.

In Algeria, the Belarusians are welcomed as friends—partners bringing technologies, ready to share expertise and knowledge across various sectors, and prepared to jointly establish production facilities that benefit the economies and well-being of both nations.

High-level talks held in December 2025 set the priorities. Belarus views Algeria as a key partner in North Africa. There is potential to increase trade turnover at least tenfold. A roadmap has been established, and Algerian delegations have visited Minsk. Project implementation is now being closely monitored.

The visit by the Belarusian delegation offers an opportunity to discuss the details of key growth areas face-to-face. More than a dozen major projects are currently in the works, spanning sectors such as mechanical engineering, agriculture, fertilizer production, and science and technology.

Algeria serves as a global gateway to Africa and acts as a magnet for the world's major economies. Its oil and gas reserves, OPEC membership, strategic coastal location, and large ports are all key advantages; the country welcomes the economic development projects proposed by Belarus.

Algeria has an industrial-agrarian economy. Its agricultural sector, for instance, requires both machinery and modern processing facilities; food security is a top priority for Africa, and high-quality domestic produce is a valuable asset for the nation. With the Sahara Desert covering the vast majority of its territory and facing arid summers, Algeria is a major importer of grain and dairy products—an area where the two countries share significant mutual interests. One major project in the agro-industrial sector is currently being developed as a trilateral initiative, in partnership with Oman.

The Belarusian delegation has arrived in full force. It includes representatives from key ministries and the business community, as well as from leading companies in sectors such as machinery manufacturing, meat and dairy processing, and baby food production.1

The business agenda is packed. High-level meetings are scheduled for September 17.