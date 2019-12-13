PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Relevant business issues of Vitebsk Region discussed at National Confederation of Entrepreneurship

The relevant business issues of Vitebsk Region were discussed at National Confederation of Entrepreneurship yesterday. The platform provides an opportunity to hear different views, exchange information and experience. The participants discussed incentives to increase business activity of citizens and changes in the Tax Code.

Small business brings every fourth ruble to the country's treasury. Therefore, the state support is going to increase. Such dialogue platforms have already been held in many regions of the country.

