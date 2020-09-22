Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus is ready to participate in the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome

The President of Belarus discussed with Governor of Primorsky Krai of Russia Oleg Kozhemyako possible growth in cooperation.



There is prerequisite for increasing the supply of domestic equipment and technologies to this region, while providing warranty and service maintenance.



The participation of Belarusian specialists in the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome is also being discussed.



A large delegation from the Primorsky Krai managed to work in Mogilev and Minsk Districts in two days. A team of specialists visited about a dozen of the largest enterprises. Points of regional growth have been found. Another impetus will be given by the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia. It will take place in Minsk next week.



