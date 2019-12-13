PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Alexander Lukashenko on consumer cooperation: All services should be available in rural areas

The prospects for the development of consumer cooperation, including in the regions, are discussed at the General Meeting of the Belarusian Republican Union of Consumer Societies. The Head of State also takes part in it. The organizations employ over 40 000 people. Its services meet the needs of a third of the country's population. There is a reformation. Key tasks include achieving profitability and automating business processes. According to Alexander Lukashenko, the Union is one of the positive examples of a successful public-private partnership. However, work in rural areas should be thoroughly analyzed, because it makes 20% of the trade turnover.

Particular attention is paid to the renewal of the assortment and the development of exports. Organizations of the Union supply products to 20 countries and 33 regions of Russia. There is a diversification of markets and a search for new niches. Oleg Matskevich was elected the Chairman of the Board.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All