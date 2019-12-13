Alexander Lukashenko outlines problems in work of Belarusian Cooperation Union and demands authorities to mobilize to solve them

Speaking at the general meeting of representatives of the Belarusian Cooperation Union members on February 16, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko outlined the problems in the economic activity of this structure and demanded authorities to mobilize to solve them as soon as possible, BelTA informs.

The head of state assessed the work of Belarusian Cooperation Union on the development of exports briefly: "You're underperforming".

Last year Belarus earned almost $50 billion in foreign markets. However, the contribution of consumer cooperative organizations to the total national export volume is at the level of arithmetic error, a hundredth of a percent.

In 2022, organizations of Belarusian Cooperation Union exported just over $41 million worth of goods, which is 13% less than in 2020.

"In 2023, unfortunately, the negative trends have intensified," said Alexander Lukashenko. During this period, exports of goods amounted to $33 million, having decreased by almost 20% compared to 2022."