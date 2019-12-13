Alexander Lukashenko evaluates construction of ports for Belarusian cargo in St. Petersburg and Murmansk

At a meeting with St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko told about the construction of ports for Belarusian goods in Bronka and Murmansk, BelTA informs.

"We are now carrying out a lot of work, you know, on the formation of logistics through your city. We are building a logistics infrastructure and ports in your city and in Murmansk. But we already have a working port in Bronka. We are going to expand it. We have no questions here", - said the head of the state.

"We are seriously developing cooperation with St. Petersburg," added the Belarusian leader.

A project to develop container traffic through the port of Bronka is being implemented in St. Petersburg. About 7 million tons of Belarusian cargoes are planned to be redirected through the ports of the city. Total capacity of Bronka will exceed 20 million tons of cargo per year (at present almost 10 million tons). Besides, there are projects on modernization of railroads leading to the port.

As reported earlier this year, at a meeting on the export of Belarusian goods, President demanded to rush the construction of Belarusian ports in Russia. He noted that due to the attempts to strangle Belarus with sanctions last year, the existing logistics were disrupted. We had to look for new logistic ways. "We will have to discuss these issues as well. At least, I believe that all the issues that you have asked me to resolve at the level of the President of the Russian Federation in order to open the ports for us have been resolved. The only thing that is left is to start loading cargo at these ports. Although we have already begun to load something. We need to build these ports faster, to bring them to a certain level and to trade through our own ports.

Earlier, in August 2022, the head of state held a meeting on the creation of port facilities for the export of Belarusian goods. They touched upon the cost and the terms of construction, the payback period and the possible risks. "The port should be built quickly and with minimal costs," stressed Alexander Lukashenko.

According to the President, Belarus now has a good chance to create its own port infrastructure. "This is what we've been dreaming about for a long time. The Russian Federation has opened doors for us at all levels. At least, there are no obstacles from the President of Russia, with whom I have been negotiating on these issues, there is exceptional support. I would like to hear if it is true at your level today," Alexander Lukashenko said.