Alexander Lukashenko signs decree on Great Stone development

President of Belarus signed a decree aimed at improving the investment climate in the Chinese-Belarusian Industrial Park "Great Stone". The document provides for making the park's administration more independent by transferring additional powers from local authorities in terms of administrative procedures, expanding its activities, supporting start-ups, and creating preferential conditions for large investment projects with an investment volume of $50 million or more.

