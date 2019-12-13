3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexander Lukashenko visits new cardboard plant in Dobrush
The Head of State visits a paper factory in Dobrush. One of the oldest enterprises celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.
The Chairman of the Belarusian Woodworking Production and Trade Concern in reported to the Head of State on its work and the results of the modernization of the pulp and paper industry.
All the branches are working steadily, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Cardboard, a new product for Belarus, has been produced there. Our country imports 20 000 tons of cardboard and cardboard packaging every year. The plant is able to provide not only the domestic market, but also gain profit by gradually increasing exports. The capacity of the factory is about 200 000 tons of cardboard per year. Full loading will allow the factory to sell up to 80% of products abroad. There is a demand, especially in packaging materials from medicines and cosmetics, food industries. The large-scale reconstruction of the factory began back in 2012. It was not possible to meet the initial deadlines: the Chinese general contractor let down. As a result, the construction was paused, but it was unfrozen by a presidential decree last year. The cardboard products have been produce since June.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All