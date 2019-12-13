Alexander Lukashenko visits new cardboard plant in Dobrush

Cardboard, a new product for Belarus, has been produced there. Our country imports 20 000 tons of cardboard and cardboard packaging every year. The plant is able to provide not only the domestic market, but also gain profit by gradually increasing exports. The capacity of the factory is about 200 000 tons of cardboard per year. Full loading will allow the factory to sell up to 80% of products abroad. There is a demand, especially in packaging materials from medicines and cosmetics, food industries. The large-scale reconstruction of the factory began back in 2012. It was not possible to meet the initial deadlines: the Chinese general contractor let down. As a result, the construction was paused, but it was unfrozen by a presidential decree last year. The cardboard products have been produce since June.

