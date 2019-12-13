3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko visits enterprises of military-industrial complex in Vitebsk Region
The President of Belarus is on a working trip to Vitebsk Region today. Alexander Lukashenko visits Orsha District. The focus is made on the domestic production of ammunition for small arms. Ustye production and technical cluster was visited the first. This is one of the most closed facilities of the State Military-Industrial Committee. The development, modernization, production and testing of weapons of various types and classes is held there. Production facilities occupy only 1/10 of the entire territory. Over the next few years, it is planned to develop the entire area. At the same time, the Head of State has stressed that there is enough territory for that. This is the governor's responsibility to put things in order in the areas involved. The President also got acquainted with the recycling of used cartridges. They are cleaned and reloaded there. It is more cost effective than buying new ones. Today the military-industrial complex makes a significant contribution to the economy of our country. The current trip follows the conversation about the state of affairs in the military-industrial complex, the development of domestic production of small arms. It is impossible to create modern weapons without the highest technologies. The development of such own production pursues exclusively defense goals. Belarus continues to adhere to a peaceful policy. But the country must be able, if necessary, to protect itself and its people. The President is at the Aircraft Repair Plant in Bolbasovo.
