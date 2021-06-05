Alexander Lukashenko visits Granit enterprise

On Friday, Alexander Lukashenko inspected the operation of the Granit company. It is not only the major crushed stone manufacturer in the country, but also the largest one in Europe. For more than 40 years the rock has been mined in the Mikashevichi quarry. Last year was not easy for everyone. The work of Granit is now complicated by non-tariff regulation measures taken in Russia. They limit the volume of imports of Belarusian raw materials. Alexander Lukashenko demanded to take control over foreign markets and increase deliveries abroad.



During the meeting with the company's staff the President emphasized that measures would be taken in the near future so that nobody interfered with Granit's operation in the domestic market.



The company's employees were also interested in reconstruction of the road linking Kobrin and Gomel. This section of the highway leaves much to be desired. Alexander Lukashenko assurances that the problem will be addressed. Modernization will be accelerated. And another instruction of the President in response to the requests of the workers is to deal with the problems of licensing for a number of medical services in the health resort "Svitanok" near Mikashevichi. "It will take a week," said the Head of State.



The President also saw new technologies of crushed granite extraction using domestic unmanned machinery. 5G communications ensure smooth data transfer and do not require the driver's presence in the cab of the BelAZ truck. The head of state appraised the state-of-the-art technologies. Today they are also becoming an object of interest from foreign manufacturers.

