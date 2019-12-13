Alexander Lukashenko advises Western diplomats not to hurry up to pack suitcases

The domestic economy is subject to serious pressure from outside, but Belarus managed to maintain economic growth. The draft budget for 2022 was discussed at the meeting with the President.

The main task is to prevent the deteriorating of the quality of life. No matter what sanctions or pressure are applied, Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that the government should take measures, so that people did not feel this. The President demanded to control inflation. It should be amounted to 6% next year. At the same time, the measures taken should not damage the economic development. In general, the results of 10 months of 2021 are positive: the GDP growth amounted to almost 2.5%, largely due to export. At the same time, despite numerous negative forecasts, the results show the best rates over the past 12 years, especially when it comes to exports. And the President's immediate task is to increase the sales of goods and services to foreign markets and invest in a competitive industry. Belarus occupies the 46th place among 152 countries. The most urgent topic now is high inflation, now it is almost 9%. The President demanded to control it.

The increase in foreign exchange earnings through exports is an important issue. This strengthens the Belarusian ruble and makes it easier to counter the sanctions from Western countries. After all, as Alexander Lukashenko notes, the West has begun to economically strangle Belarus - a real hybrid war! The collective West has moved from claims to tougher demands and ultimatums. The aggression is aimed at Russia. However, Belarus gets it first. The second in the line is Ukraine, which will not be satisfied with the EU.

The President demanded to strengthen the executive discipline amid the geopolitical activities. All decisions made in the field of economics are immediately put into action! The government will cope with the pandemic. And we will not be silent. The response to the West will be immediate.

By the way, our country remains an irreproachable payer for its obligations. Belarus intends to maintain such a reputation in the world market.