Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Naftan on its 60th anniversary

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the employees and veterans of Naftan oil company on the 60th anniversary of the plant, BelTA informs.

"The construction of the oil refinery, which gave birth to Novopolotsk on the map, has forever changed the structure of the national economy of Belarus: the republic began to transform into a powerful industrial region. And in February 1963, when the first domestic petrol was produced exactly here, it marked the birth of Belarusian petrochemistry," said the President in his letter of birthday greetings.

Naftan is still the flagship of this most important industry for the economy, said the head of state. The success of the enterprise is the result of tireless work of several generations of enthusiastic and talented professionals, who provide the country with high-quality oil products and increase the export potential of the country," the Belarusian leader emphasized. - I am sure that in the future the refinery will be steadily upgrading, improving the oil refining depth, mastering state-of-the-art technologies and new products, thus increasing its capacity and remaining in the vanguard of the Belarusian industry," said Alexander Lukashenko.