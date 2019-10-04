Alexander Lukashenko takes part in II Forum of Regions of Belarus and Ukraine

The Presidents of Belarus and Ukraine discussed politics, economy, humanitarian cooperation and sports. During the plenary session of the Second Forum of Regions, Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the first meeting will enhance relationship between both countries. Presidents discussed cooperation in oil refining and oil delivery, navigation along the Dnepr, rocket science and making joint ventures. Belarus is ready to examine Ukrainian proposals on fostering bilateral partnership, noticed Lukashenko.



Belarusian TV channel can be launched in Ukraine



The parties discussed the prospects of holding high level sports competitions between the countries, launching Belarusian TV channel in Ukraine and joint venture productions.