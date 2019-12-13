Alexander Lukashenko makes bold proposals for deeper integration in EAEU

The urgent integration issues were discussed today at a meeting of the President with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Mikhail Myasnikovich.



Measures have been taken in the Eurasian Economic Union to compensate for the losses caused by the sanctions imposed by the West. There are a number of decisions on customs and tariff regulations, namely the nullification or considerable reduction of import duties on more than a thousand groups of goods. So that our enterprises do not find themselves without raw materials and components, and so that the domestic market does not become scanty. This real support for business and people is estimated at $2.8 billion.



Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission:

Until 2025, we have the EAEU development strategy, which the heads of state approved in December 2020. In this plan, of course, issues related to investment cooperation, the creation of joint companies of trans-Eurasian companies were considered. First of all, Russian-Belarusian companies that will feel quite confident in the domestic market and produce the goods that are in demand on world markets. The recommendations formulated by Alexander Lukashenko regarding the development institutions are very interesting and constructive. It is not only the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development. And, of course, domestic sources. Now is precisely the time when one should seriously invest in the creation of new projects, the import substitution projects in the first place. Of course, there will be a very serious discussion at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. EAEU countries intend to develop an actual model and scheme of calculations, taking into account the current situation. Alexander Lukashenko expressed his opinion in this regard. More substantial talk of the leaders on all topics will take place in the near future.

