Alexander Subbotin: Geography of export sales of Vitebsk Region includes 60 countries

The Belarusian processing companies coordinate supply balances and prices to ensure that Russian store shelves have a wide choice of our food products. The lion's share of products (about 55%) is supplied to the market of the neighboring country by Vitebsk Region. The rest of the exports go to more distant customers. Of course, due to the sanctions, logistics changes and alternative ways of delivery appear. This was discussed by the Governor of the region Alexander Subbotin. In general, the geography of export sales for Vitebsk Region includes 60 countries. And now, when foodstuffs are in high demand and high price all over the world, the Belarusian agrarians are in serious advantage. This confirms the correctness of our development strategy with an emphasis on the agro-industrial complex.



To increase the production of milk and meat, to load 100% of its processing, special attention is now paid to the introduction of new technologies, upgrading farms and increasing the sown areas for winter barley.



