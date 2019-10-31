Alexander Turchin: road map of Belarus and World Bank almost ready

The roadmap for improving the efficiency of the Belarusian economy, which is being developed by the World Bank, is almost ready. This was stated by Alexander Turchin. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that many provisions of the road map will be reflected in two extensive program documents: The National Strategy for Sustainable Development ending 2035 and the program for the next five-year period. The total amount of the World Bank investment to Belarus since 1992 has exceeded $1.7 billion.