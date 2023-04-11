Unconventional approaches to HTP development proposed to Alexander Lukashenko

The draft legal acts on the development of the HTP based on a non-standard approach, were introduced to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. This was discussed at a meeting with the head of state, BelTA informs.

"They submitted draft legal acts on the development of the HTP. It is a non-standard approach. But this area almost always requires some creative solutions," said the Belarusian leader.

The President stressed that we are talking about the second breath and previously inaccessible horizons for the park and the entire Belarusian IT-industry. "We have to develop new markets and replace Western investments with Asian ones," outlined Alexander Lukashenko.

"In general, if a worthy product is created somewhere, no matter what obstacles, fences and barriers are there, this product will be in demand and bought," added the head of the state.

According to him, today we need to discuss the proposals once again and agree to bring the regulatory framework in line with the decisions taken. "I would like to hear from those present how we can accelerate the work and when we'll get a concrete result," he said.

Alexander Lukashenko warned the government and the HTP leadership, as well as others in charge: We need results. If there is no result, no explanations, no conversations are accepted.