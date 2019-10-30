Alexei Kudrin visits High Technology Park

Alexei Kudrin visited the High Technology Park today. The head of the Accounts Chamber saw the developments from both fast-growing startups and mature HTP resident companies. For example, Belarusian floating holograms have already gained recognition all over the world. The excursion program includes a solid and diverse list of technological solutions: from mobile applications for bank transfers and payment for services to a virtual reality helmet for rehabilitation of children with cerebral palsy.



Medicine, agriculture, energy - high technologies are in demand in all sectors today. They are developed thanks to the developments of the Park's residents. The head of the Accounting Chamber was also told about the peculiarities of the Belarusian legislation in the field of IT. According to the latest data, HTP exports account for more than 20% of the total exports of services in Belarus. In addition, high-tech jobs are being created here: the Park's resident companies employ 55,000 people.



