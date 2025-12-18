Alexander Turchin: Belarus Plans 15.8% GDP Growth over Next Five Years

Belarus plans to increase its GDP by 15.8% over the next five years. This was announced by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin during a meeting of the Belarusian People's Congress, BelTA informed.

"At times of geopolitical instability and a slowdown in the global economy, our economy is expected to grow by at least 3% per year. Over the entire five-year period, growth comes to 15.8%. It should be noted that this is a very ambitious goal. As a comparison, GDP growth for the current five-year period is estimated at 7%," said Alexander Turchin.