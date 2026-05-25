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Algeria interested in Belarus' experience in industrial and pharmaceutical development
During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Ibrahim Bougali, Speaker of the National People's Assembly of the Algerian Parliament, stated that Algeria is interested in Belarus' experience in industrial, agricultural, and pharmaceutical sectors, sb.by reports.
First, he conveyed greetings from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the Belarusian leader and expressed his readiness to work together to develop cooperation. Addressing Alexander Lukashenko, Ibrahim Bougali noted that the Belarusian leader's visit in December 2025 had a significant public impact and served as a message to the Algerian people expressing their interest in strengthening and developing cooperation in various areas—economics, trade, agriculture, science, and culture.
Ibrahim Bougali:
"We feel there are significant opportunities to increase trade turnover, develop economic cooperation, and establish joint ventures, which will benefit the peoples of our countries. Our country is currently pursuing a policy of economic diversification and reducing dependence on hydrocarbons. We strive to develop areas such as industry, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, and we need Belarusian experience in developing these areas. We are confident that there are prospects for joint work here."