Algeria interested in Belarus' experience in industrial and pharmaceutical development

During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Ibrahim Bougali, Speaker of the National People's Assembly of the Algerian Parliament, stated that Algeria is interested in Belarus' experience in industrial, agricultural, and pharmaceutical sectors, sb.by reports.

First, he conveyed greetings from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the Belarusian leader and expressed his readiness to work together to develop cooperation. Addressing Alexander Lukashenko, Ibrahim Bougali noted that the Belarusian leader's visit in December 2025 had a significant public impact and served as a message to the Algerian people expressing their interest in strengthening and developing cooperation in various areas—economics, trade, agriculture, science, and culture.

Ibrahim Bougali: