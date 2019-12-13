AMKODOR increases production by more than 70% in 2021

The course on import substitution. Amkodor, despite the external pressure, has significantly increased its production volumes. More than a hundred import-substituting components were created, it allowed reducing the dependence on foreign manufacturers and suppliers. The imposed sanctions spurred the domestic holding to diversify markets and look for new partners.



In recent years, the focus has been on innovative projects. The main goal is further development of our domestic production facilities, implementation of advanced technologies and preservation of the leading positions on the sales markets.



