IMF analysts make optimistic forecasts about growth of Belarusian economy

Belarus is interested in increasing cooperation with the CIS countries. After all, the trade turnover with the CIS countries takes a significant share in the total volume of our foreign trade. Analysts of the International Monetary Fund make optimistic forecasts about the economic growth of Belarus at the end of this year.

It is expected that the GDP of our country will increase by 1.6%, although in April the experts expected a more modest growth of only 0.7%. The IMF has more positive forecasts on inflation.