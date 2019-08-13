PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Anatoly Khotko: Farmers have to work in difficult weather conditions, which significantly hinders the process of harvesting

Mobilizing all forces for harvesting - this task was set by the Head of State yesterday during a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture. Anatoly Khotko noted that farmers have to work in difficult weather conditions, which significantly hinders the process of harvesting. Nevertheless, about 20% of the crop remains in the fields, and more than five and a half million tons of grain has been harvested.

