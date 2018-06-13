Andrei Kobyakov: Digital economy should become priority in framework of Union State

The digital economy should become a priority area within the framework of the Union State. This opinion was expressed by Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov at a meeting of the Council of Ministers in Moscow.

This will serve the global competitiveness and national security of the two countries. Among the main topics of the talks were trade and economic relations between Belarus and Russia. As noted by both sides, they are on the rise. Last year, trade turnover increased by 20 percent and amounted to more than 30 billion dollars.