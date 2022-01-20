Andreychenko: Belarus interested in expanding cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Belarus is interested in developing contacts with Saudi Arabia. This was stated by Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreychenko at the meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia Mr. Abdulrahman S. Al Ahmed. They talked about trade and economic relations between the countries, cooperation in international organizations and the development of the legal and contractual framework. The Kingdom is also interested in the exchange of delegations and strengthening of relations in the economic sphere. The inter-parliamentary friendship groups have been set up in the parliaments of the two countries. The meeting with the ambassador continued in the Council of the Republic. In 2022 it will be 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Belarus.