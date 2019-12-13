Belarusian agro-industrial complex is increasing its production potential

Belarus' agro-industrial complex is building up its production potential and expanding the geography of its exports. Today, the government in the Oval Hall of the Parliament outlined the principal tasks for the agro-industrial complex. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Subbotin gave an answer to deputies and senators. The agro-industrial complex is the most important sphere, which determines not only the industrial, social, but also the political stability of society. We ensure our food security and earn money from surpluses. So, the export of agricultural products grew almost 2 times during the last 10 years, this year we are still adding more than 12 percent. By the end of this year we plan to earn not less than $6 billion. Given the intensive development of the industry, we feel the need to improve agricultural production. Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that thanks to the measures we have taken, the number of loss-making companies has been reduced to 75. The list of socially important goods can be reduced.