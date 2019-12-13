3.42 RUB
Arkhangelsk Region interested in agricultural products from Minsk Region
The delegation of the Russian region visited one of the specialized enterprises in Minsk Region today. The guests got acquainted with the technology of growing vegetables and flowers. The greenhouse farms are developing now in the northern Russia region, despite difficult climatic conditions. Therefore, the Belarusian experience can be very useful. Arkhangelsk Region is also interested in purchasing finished products. Meat and dairy products from Minsk Region are purveyed to the Russian region already.
