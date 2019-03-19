Austrian business ready to increase investment in economy of Belarus

Austrian business is ready to increase its presence in the industrial park "Great Stone". This was stated by the vice-president of the Association of Industrialists of Austria at a meeting of the bilateral business council. Businessmen from this European country are also interested in other free economic zones of Belarus in Minsk, Brest and Vitebsk. Last year the trade of the two countries exceeded 170 million dollars, but the potential is much more significant. Businessmen of Belarus and Austria are discussing cooperation in food industry, energy and equipment manufacturing, including packaging. Austrian investment to the economy of Belarus over the past eight years amounted to about $ 6 billion.