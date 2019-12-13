Azerbaijani SOCAR may supply up to 1 million tons of oil to Belarus this year

This was announced by Chairman of Belneftekhim concern Andrei Rybakov, following the meeting with the leadership of this oil state company. Azerbaijani oil is planned to be processed at Mozyr refinery using the Odessa-Brody-Mozyr oil pipeline. Systematic work on diversifying supplies to Belarusian refineries will be continued.



SOCAR will sent the first oil tanker for Belarus from Turkish port Ceyhan on March 5-6. The volume of raw materials is about 85000 tons. 160000 tons of Russian oil is expected to be delivered to port Klaipeda this month. The oil was purchased through traders without a premium.

