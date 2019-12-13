3.42 RUB
China Development Bank allocates $ 500 million to Belarus
The China Development Bank has allocated Belarus 500 million dollars. The bilateral agreement was signed in Shanghai by the Minister of Finance today. This deal corresponds to a new level in the economic relations of the countries, according to Maxim Ermolovich. The loan can be used for general purposes, not for a specific project. The repayment and servicing of public debt, as well as maintaining the gold and foreign exchange reserves of Belarus can be obtained.
Credit funds will also be used to promote the development of bilateral trade between Belarus and China. China is one of the main economic partners for us. The turnover amounts to4 billion dollars for the 9 months of this year.
