Development Bank plans to increase support of small and medium business in Belarus

This year the Development Bank intends to significantly expand its support to small and medium-sized businesses. Today, taking into account the current realities and priorities of our economy, the bank focuses on import-substituting and export-oriented investment projects. In this connection, a new product has been developed. Loan funds will be provided through partner banks at a minimum interest rate. This is 7.5 percent per annum. It should be noted that the line of credit products of the development bank includes 11 positions. They are mainly focused on supporting women's entrepreneurship, environmental projects and startups, as well as business development in the regions.