Development Bank expands credit resources for business by 1.5 times

Helping businesses adapt to new market conditions! The Development bank increased the amount of credit resources for small and medium-sized enterprises by 1.5 times. During the 8 years of the programme's existence, it has financed almost 7,000 projects worth almost 2 billion rubles. As of today, the credit facility includes 13 loan products aimed to support different groups of entrepreneurship: from start-ups to agriculture. There are several selection criteria for obtaining the financing.