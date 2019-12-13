PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Development Bank expands credit resources for business by 1.5 times

Helping businesses adapt to new market conditions! The Development bank increased the amount of credit resources for small and medium-sized enterprises by 1.5 times. During the 8 years of the programme's existence, it has financed almost 7,000 projects worth almost 2 billion rubles. As of today, the credit facility includes 13 loan products aimed to support different groups of entrepreneurship: from start-ups to agriculture. There are several selection criteria for obtaining the financing.

The bank meets the clients' needs and adapts the terms to the current market situation. Thus, credit products this year are available to companies of any form of ownership, regardless of the share of the state.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All