Bashkortostan interested in exporting agricultural products to Belarus

Bashkortostan is interested in increasing the exports of agricultural products to Belarus. Prospects for the use of an exchange platform for trade were discussed at a joint online seminar of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange and the Uzbek Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange. The Russian side pointed out that the import substitution platform developed by our exchange can become an additional sales channel for the Bashkortostan exporters. The enterprises are highly interested in increasing exports of sunflower oil, sunflower meal and oilcake as well as grain.



Inits turn, the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange proposed not to limit the exports to Belarus, but to explore the possibility of import substitution purchases of our products, presented on the trading platform of the exchange. These are engineering products, equipment, construction materials and textiles. And if the required analogue of the imported products is not available in the electronic catalog of import substitution, it can be brought or made to order by placing an appropriate application. Such an option is available only on the BUCE platform, emphasized a representative of the exchange.



