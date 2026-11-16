Belarus's agricultural sector remains one of the drivers of the national economy, forming about 12% of GDP.

Moreover, the industry not only meets domestic demand but also maintains high export potential. In 2025, agricultural exports reached a record $10 billion, accounting for almost a quarter of all export revenues.

In 2026, the country is already on track to grow its exports by 20% compared to 2025 levels. Today, Belarus is among the world's leading food exporters. Its sales reach over 115 countries, and export volumes are constantly growing.

• 12% contribution to GDP

• $10 billion in exports

• 115 countries - supply geography

• 24.4% - share of agricultural products in the export structure

Belarus confidently maintains its high position in global rankings. The country is among the top five dairy exporters and among the top 15 meat exporters.

Belarusian food products account for a significant share of mutual trade between the EAEU countries. At the same time, domestic producers are increasing their presence in the Middle East and Africa – food exports have increased by 176% over the past five years.

• Belarus is among the top 5 dairy exporters

• Belarus is among the top 15 meat and sausage exporters

• 40% share in the EAEU

• 176% export growth (2020-2025)

The main market is Russia, which accounts for almost 70% of exports. China is the main buyer further afield.

The demand for Belarusian products is due to strict adherence to state standards—a guarantee of high quality while keeping traditional recipes, a fact well known to consumers.

The slogan "Belarus means quality" has also become recognizable. Today, it's not just a brand but a sign of trust.