Belarus and China Increase Exchange Trading Volumes by 20%

Belarus and China have increased their exchange trading volume by 20% since the beginning of 2026. Over the first eight months, the total value of transactions exceeded $13 million.

This growth is driven by regular purchases of Belarusian goods; China ranks second among export markets, with shipments to the country rising by 30% during this period.

Key Belarusian exports include lumber, flax fiber, meat products, mink pelts, and dry whey.