Belarus and China Launch New Era of Regional Cooperation

In the historic Silk Road city of Lanzhou, Belarus and China have taken their all-weather strategic partnership to a practical level, signing nearly 40 agreements worth around $1 billion across investment, trade, science, technology, and humanitarian cooperation.

LANZHOU — The first-ever Forum of Regions between Belarus and China has concluded in the capital of Gansu province with a substantial package of concrete agreements. More than 20 Chinese provinces, along with delegations from all Belarusian regions and the city of Minsk, took part in the event.

The forum was designed to move the strategic partnership between the two countries — repeatedly described by their leaders as an “all-weather” relationship — from declarations and political will into specific projects, numbers, and territorial cooperation.

Gansu was chosen as the host for a reason. The province, once part of the ancient Silk Road, today serves as a major logistics and transport hub in western China. Belarusian officials see this location as symbolic of the new practical phase in bilateral ties under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Speaking at the high-level meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov emphasized that the Belarusian delegation arrived with a clear mandate from President Alexander Lukashenko:

“We see and appreciate the attention that the leadership of China and Gansu province in particular pays to our country. I came to Lanzhou not empty-handed. I brought the instructions of President Alexander Lukashenko and his clear directive — to translate our all-weather strategic partnership into concrete deeds, projects, interregional ties, and specific tasks.”

Gansu Party Secretary Hu Changsheng noted that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Lukashenko, relations between the two countries continue to develop dynamically, with growing political trust, expanding economic cooperation, and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

A key focus of the forum was the complementarity of the two sides’ strengths. Belarus brings advanced industrial capabilities, mechanical engineering expertise, and high-quality potash fertilizers, while Gansu offers rich natural resources, strengths in traditional Chinese medicine, sericulture, and a powerful industrial-logistics infrastructure.

The flagship Belarus-China project — the Great Stone Industrial Park — received additional momentum during the forum, welcoming two new residents. Head of the park’s administration Tatyana Kharlap highlighted a new proposed mechanism: “industrial parks + sister regions,” which the Belarusian side intends to actively develop.

Five new investment agreements were signed for the Grodnoinvest Free Economic Zone. According to its head, Dmitry Rozhkov, Chinese partners showed particular interest in logistics projects, attracted by the zone’s unique location on the border between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.

Humanitarian cooperation also featured prominently. Universities from the two countries have been successfully collaborating since 2019, with active academic exchanges, faculty visits, and joint educational programs.

Despite being the first forum of its kind, the event produced impressive results. In total, around 40 bilateral documents were signed in the fields of investment, trade, interregional, scientific-technical, and humanitarian cooperation, with the overall value of the agreements reaching approximately $1 billion.

The forum is viewed by both sides as the beginning of a new, more practical stage in Belarus-China relations, with a strong emphasis on regional-level cooperation.