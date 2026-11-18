Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Colombia, Ekaterina Smal met with Colombian Deputy Foreign Minister Adela Maestre Cuello, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

The parties discussed current issues in Belarusian-Colombian relations and reaffirmed their interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Particular attention was paid to planning bilateral events for the near future, for which specific steps were outlined.