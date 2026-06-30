Belarus and Indonesia Seal $50 Million in Deals as Jakarta Forum Opens New Doors to Southeast Asia

In the heart of Indonesia’s bustling capital, Belarusian businesses have taken a decisive step into one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. On June 30, a landmark Belarus-Indonesia business forum in Jakarta produced contracts worth almost $50 million, signaling a new chapter in economic cooperation between Minsk and the vast archipelago nation of nearly 290 million people.

The agreements span dairy products, confectionery, agricultural and mining machinery, and spare parts — sectors where Belarusian expertise meets Indonesia’s urgent need for quality imports and technological partnership. With trade between the two countries already nearly doubling in recent years and a free-trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union set to take effect, both sides see clear potential for deeper, long-term collaboration.

A Long Journey to a Promising Market

For Belarusian delegates, the road to Jakarta stretched more than 10,000 kilometers. Beyond the distance and tropical climate, they had to navigate a complex market: Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, speaks over 500 local languages alongside the national tongue, and features everything from gleaming skyscrapers in its capital to traditional smallholder farming on remote islands.

Yet Belarusian companies arrived with confidence — and with something tangible to offer. At the forum, guests were invited to sample premium Belarusian chocolate, cured meats, and dairy products. Ministers were treated to local favorites reimagined with Belarusian quality — sweets and ice cream — turning business conversations into warm, productive exchanges.

“Belarus and Indonesia have a good market for each other,” said Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso. “We need the Belarusian market, and the Belarusian market needs Indonesia’s. So we will work together.”

Dairy, Chocolate, and “Soft Power”

Belarusian dairy giant Bellakt is preparing to begin deliveries after three years of rigorous certification, culminating in halal accreditation last year — a key requirement for the Indonesian market. The company sees strong demand for dry milk, butter, and baby nutrition products.

Confectionery producer Kommunarka is already moving ahead with test purchases of Indonesian cocoa beans and plans to supply its iconic chocolates, including the famous “Alenka.” “Having such successful products as Alenka and President chocolate is a form of soft power,” noted Alexander Nechay, General Director of Kommunarka. “It’s very easy to present our country through high-quality chocolate that people genuinely enjoy. We’ve only recently turned serious attention to Southeast Asia — and I believe success awaits us here.”

Tractors Tailored for Rice Fields and BELAZ Trucks for Mining

Belarusian mechanical engineering proved equally compelling. MTZ has developed a special lightweight tractor, the MTZ-451, specifically adapted for Indonesia’s small rice paddies of just 30–50 ares. The machine has already passed successful trials, and the company is offering complete solutions — tractor plus implements.

“Our traditional advantages are reliability, simplicity, and quality,” said Taras Murog, General Director of MTZ. “Of course, competition is strong — Kubota is very well represented here — but we are ready to compete.”

BELAZ, the world’s leading manufacturer of ultra-class mining dump trucks, has been active in Indonesia since 2012 and has already supplied around 80 vehicles. This year the company delivered five 130-tonne trucks and signed an agreement to expand supplies along with a comprehensive spare-parts package to support the existing fleet.

“Indonesia is the number one consumer of mining dump trucks globally,” noted Sergey Lesin, General Director of BELAZ. “We see real opportunities to grow our presence here.”

Education and Long-Term Partnership

Beyond immediate trade, the two countries laid foundations for deeper cooperation in education. BSUIR Rector Vadim Bogush announced plans for joint short-term programs — summer schools, internships, and professional exchanges — with the prospect of full degree programs in the future.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto highlighted Belarus’s strong competencies in both industry and agriculture, noting that the country’s agricultural and mining machinery had already attracted attention during his earlier visit to Minsk.

A Strategic Opening to 700 Million People

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich emphasized that the new contracts are only the beginning. Thirteen additional Belarusian producers have now received accreditation in Indonesia, opening the door for expanded dairy exports and discussions on potassium fertilizers, machinery localization, and service centers.

With almost 20 agreements signed and contracts already worth $49 million secured, Belarusian businesses are positioning themselves for the long term. As Indonesia plays a central role in ASEAN, successful entry here grants Belarus potential access to a regional market of nearly 700 million people.

The forum may have taken place thousands of kilometers from Minsk, but the message was clear: Belarusian quality, reliability, and partnership are ready to travel — and Southeast Asia is ready to welcome them.