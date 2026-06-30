Belarus and Indonesia signed contracts worth about $50 Million

Contracts worth nearly $50 million were signed at the Belarusian-Indonesian business forum in Jakarta. And this is only the preliminary result. Our country is represented by a broad delegation from various economic sectors, including logistics, mechanical engineering, food production, education, and insurance. Moreover, distance is no obstacle to cooperation.

"Relations between Belarus and Indonesia are developing dynamically. Thanks to the warm and truly trusting relationship established between the heads of state and agreements across a wide range of areas, Belarusian-Indonesian cooperation has reached a completely new level," Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich has noted.

One of the most important areas is food security. Indonesian consumers have already had the opportunity to appreciate the quality of Belarusian goods. The entry into force of the agreement establishing a free trade zone between Indonesia and the EAEU countries will also provide additional impetus to the partnership. In May, Belarus became the first of the five member states to ratify the document.