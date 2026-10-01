Belarus and Kazakhstan signed contracts worth $80 million as part of INNOPROM. Belarus exhibition

Belarus and Kazakhstan signed agreements worth approximately $80 million as part of the INNOPROM. Belarus exhibition, BelTA reports.

The Belarusian-Kazakh Business Council concluded with a signing ceremony. A supplementary agreement to the main contract for the supply of meat products to Kazakhstan in 2027 was signed between Brest Meat Processing Plant and BELOSTAN.KZ, as well as for the supply of dairy products to Kazakhstan in 2027 (Molochny Mir and BELOSTAN.KZ).

The contract was signed between BORKOF-AGRO and OptimTech for the implementation of a rubber flooring production project in Kazakhstan, and the contract on technical cooperation and exchange of experience was signed between BAZ Group and KSP Steel. Additionally, the Belarusian Steel Works and KSP Steel signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation, and ERSIEM and Astana Motors signed a trade agreement for the supply of Kazakh commercial vehicles. Bulbash Plant and Kazakh Trade House signed a trade agreement for the supply of Kazakh alcoholic beverages. Spetszhelezobeton and TemirWay entered into a partnership agreement for collaboration in marketing research, product promotion, and sales.

The signing ceremony was a key outcome of the Business Council's work, confirming the parties' mutual interest in deepening trade and economic ties and joint projects implementation.

The agenda of the Belarusian-Kazakh Business Council included expanding cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan in key areas: industrial cooperation, agro-industrial complex, transport, logistics, and digitalization